No credit, debit card required for online shopping from January 1 - Know details

Purchases from your favourite online shopping websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and BigBasket will be easier beginning January 1, 2022, thanks to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introducing a new payment approach. Not just easier, the new approach also protects your confidential information.

For such digital platforms, you would no longer have to remember the 16-digit card details and the card expiration date. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive, you can now quickly make contactless payments via a new method known as 'tokenization.'

Know about the new payment method ‘Tokenization’

Tokenization is a technique that involves swapping the card information with a token. This guarantees that purchases run smoothly without compromising clients' personal information.

RBI's tokenization policy identifies how these approaches should be conceived and implemented. The CVV number will no longer be necessary for contactless banking on the server side, making the entire network safer and more secure.

Advantages of Tokenisation for shoppers

While tokenization doesn’t exactly prevent data intrusion, it minimises the chances. Tokenization makes shopping with devices easier and more secure, from protected in-store retail POS activities to payments on-the-go, from regular e-commerce to modern app payments.

To maintain tokenized cards, the supplier bank will give a separate interface (on its own website). Card members will also get the option of deleting tokens at any time.

How can you use tokens?

Tokenization is completely available for free. Users can tokenize as many cards as they like. Only domestic cards, however, are subject to the present regulations. At this time, tokenization does not apply to overseas cards.

Users must submit their card information and choose tokenization when buying products online at the shopping website’s check-out page. Tokens are helpful to ensure least information input during recurring payments.

What happens in case of a fraud?

If an online fraud takes place, the hacker will not be easily able to extract buyer information from a token. This is because reverse engineering a token to the actual details of the card is not an easy task.