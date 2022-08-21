Search icon
No consideration to levy any charges on UPI services, government allays fears

Amid reports that there may be possibility of UPI transcations carrying a service charge, the government on Sunday issued a clarification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

File Photo

Amid reports that there may be possibility of UPI transcations carrying a service charge, the government on Sunday issued a clarification. 

"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public & productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means. (1/2)," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

"The Govt had provided financial support for #DigitalPayment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of #DigitalPayments and promotion of payment platforms that are economical and user-friendly. (2/2)," it added.

 

 

