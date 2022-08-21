No consideration to levy any charges on UPI services, government allays fears

File Photo

Amid reports that there may be possibility of UPI transcations carrying a service charge, the government on Sunday issued a clarification.

"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public & productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means. (1/2)," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

"The Govt had provided financial support for #DigitalPayment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of #DigitalPayments and promotion of payment platforms that are economical and user-friendly. (2/2)," it added.