Delhi: No CNG sale in capital today as DPDA calls for protest

File photo

CNG car owners in Delhi will not the able to get the fuel for their vehicles on Wednesday (August 10) as Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) has called for a protest against the delay in reimbursement of electricity bills to CNG dealers.

The association has decided to not sell Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the national capital from 6 am to 10 pm on August 10. Currently, CNG costs Rs 75.61 per kg in the city.

In a letter, the DPDA has written, “We have decided to go for no CNG sale on 10th August from 6 am to 10 pm as a mark of protest."

The letter written by DDPA president Anurag Narain to Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) mentions, “DPDA is forced to take this step due to reluctance shown by IGL to pay the actual electricity reimbursement of CNG facilities to the dealers of Delhi who are incurring huge financial losses every month."

“Dealers across Delhi waited patiently for two years and followed all the instructions given by IGL and OMCs to install separate sub-meters, get them calibrated and make system for online readings. However we regret to say that officers of IGL created hurdles all along the process and after wasting two years not to mention dealer’s money on sub-meters, made us realise that the whole process will never be completed," the letter mentions.

READ | 2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch LIVE updates: Launched at Rs 27.69 lakh, key highlights