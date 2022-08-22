New Wage Code: Allowance to not exceed 50% of salary? Labour ministry holds key meet to discuss salary structure today

Representational Image

A crucial meeting of the Union Labour Ministry with industry stakeholders is scheduled to take place today where both the sides are expected to discuss on allowance and salary structure under the New Wage Code.

An important matter which will be discussed in the meeting is that allowances cannot be more than 50 per cent of the salary. Industry has also sought more clarity on salary structure before new law on Wage Code is being implemented.

If it is agreed upon that allowances cannot exceed 50 per cent of the salary, then the take-home salary will be less and investment in Provident Fund will increase.

The industry believes the new wage code is expected to increase the burden in the short term. Therefore, the industry should get 2-3 months to implement the new rules.

Another meeting will be held between the Union Labour Ministry and state governments on August 24-25. The central government wants to implement the New Wage Code simultaneously across the country.

The four labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions which were likely to be implemented from July 1, did not kick in.

Once implemented, the new wage code will impact working hours, salary restructuring and PF contribution, encashing of Earned Leaves among the prominent ones. Since these are early speculations, employees will have to wait till government officially notifies the rules.

After the new law comes into force, these five things will have to be followed: