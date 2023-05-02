New UIDAI feature: Check if Aadhaar OTP is going to correct number, verify linked mobile nos, email IDs; details

New UIDAI feature: Check if Aadhaar OTP is going to correct number, verify linked mobile nos, email IDs; here’s how | File Photo

The Aadhaar Card agency, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has brought the significant new feature for card holders. Residents can now verify the mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar. With the new feature, Aadhaar card holders can now leave behind the worry of not being sure whether their Aadhaar OTP is going to some other number.

The UIDAI has noticed that residents were unaware or unsure about the mobile numbers seeded to their Aadhaar in some instances. This causes worry whether the OTP is reaching some other mobile number. With the new facility, Aadhaar card holders can easily check the seeded numbers and emails, IANS reported citing IT ministry sources.

Users can avail this facility via the official website https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ or the mAadhaar App. It can be accessed via a feature under the ‘Verify email/mobile Number’ tab. Residents can verify that their own email or mobile number is seeded with the particular Aadhaar.

It will give confirmation that only the email ID or mobile number with their knowledge is only seeded to their respective Aadhaar. Residents will also be notified if a particular number is not linked and they will be provided with necessary steps to update the mobile number if they desire to. If the number is already verified, a message will confirm that the mobile number you entered is already verified.

To link or update a mobile number or email ID, an Aadhaar card holder can visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.