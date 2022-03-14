New rules by Indian Railways you should know before starting your train journey

Indian Railways has changed some rules for travelling in the train. So, it is important for you to stay updated about the changed rules.

The new rules will be applied especially to those passengers travelling at night.

The move came after the Railway Board received complaints from passengers about some people talking loudly or listening to music on mobile during the night.

Keeping this in mind, the Board has decided that during your night journey, no passenger will be allowed to talk in loud voice on mobile after 10 pm, nor s/he will be able to listen to music in a loud voice.

Action will be taken against such people on receiving complaints from passengers.

Even after this, if passengers sleeping in a train are disturbed, then it will be the responsibility of the railway administration.

Apart from loud voice complaints, people also complain about lights being on at night.

According to the new rule, in the night journey, all the lights have to be turned off except for the night light. Action can be taken on receiving such complaints. Checking staff, RPF, electrician, catering staff and maintenance staff will work peacefully at night.

Earlier, the Railways recently had issued orders to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains. The restrictions were imposed in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

It has also decided to install unreserved coaches in trains. Now passengers will be able to travel by taking window tickets. The unreserved coaches were removed from the trains in March 2020, after the cases of corona were reported in the country.

The railways had been running fully reserved ‘special trains’ during the pandemic in order to prevent crowding in trains so as to contain the spread of the disease.