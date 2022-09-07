Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

New Pension Plus scheme for savings launched by LIC, all you need to know

To encourage systematic and disciplined saving, LIC introduced the New Pension Plus programme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

New Pension Plus scheme for savings launched by LIC, all you need to know
New Pension Plus scheme for savings launched by LIC, all you need to know

LIC India introduced New Pension Plus on September 5. Through methodical and disciplined saving, this non-participating, unit-linked, individual pension plan helps build a corpus that can be converted into regular income by purchasing an annuity plan after the term. 

People can acquire the plan as a single premium payment policy or as a recurring premium payment policy. The premium will be paid during the length of the insurance under the regular payment option. The single premium policy for persons requires a premium to be paid upfront. 

The amount of the premium that policyholders pay is their choice. Additionally, they have the choice of selecting the policy term in accordance with the policy term, vesting age, and minimum and maximum premium limits. He or she may also extend the accumulating time under the same terms and conditions, subject to specific restrictions. 

The policyholder has the choice to invest premiums in one of the four types of funds. Each premium paid by the policyholder will incur a premium allocation charge. The amount of the premium utilised to purchase the policyholder's chosen fund's units is the balance, also known as the allocation rate. 

Within a policy year, there are four readily available free switches for switching funds. The premium plans are available for purchase on the LIC website or through an agent. 

With a market value of Rs 5,53,721.92 lakh crore on the day of its market listing in May, Life Insurance Corporation became the fifth-largest corporation in terms of valuation. Tuesday saw the shares of LIC begin trading on the BSE at a discount of 8.61 percent, or Rs 867.20 a share.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.