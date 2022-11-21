New NPS rules: Withdraw pension scheme money with just one form, know how

NPS: The lengthy process of withdrawing funds from the National Pension System, or NPS, has been streamlined as a result of an agreement between the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Now, all that is required to withdraw the invested funds is to complete a withdrawal form. Investors won't need to fill out a separate annuity form for this.

The NPS subscriber will not be needed to complete a separate annuity proposal form for NPS withdrawal, per the circular issued on September 13, 2022. You can fill out this form online. The NPS withdrawal form must be filled out completely with all information pertaining to the plan and withdrawal. Any missing information could prevent you from receiving NPS funds.

What is the current withdrawal procedure?

Forms for withdrawal under NPS are currently submitted to the nodal office both online and offline. Detailed information must also be provided regarding the amount in this form, in addition to the amount itself. They must fill out the form provided by the insurance firms with all the necessary information once they have chosen a plan.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-pnb-customer-alert-punjab-national-bank-increases-withdrawal-limit-on-atm-debit-cards-know-new-limit-here-3004053

A PFRDA letter dated November 14, 2022, states that the incentives accessible to subscribers have multiplied as a result of the merger of the two financial organisations. Additionally, NPS subscribers will gain a lot from this choice. Tell us about the advantages of this.

What will be the advantages:

Annuities are now simpler to obtain and will be issued more quickly.

The issuance of annuities and lump sum payments will follow a standard procedure.

The sum will be distributed as a monthly pension and retirement fund after the subscriber retires.

The exit form, KYC, and all necessary papers must be uploaded by Subscribers to the CSR system, per the PFRDA circular. On the other hand, NPS retirees and older people must enrol on the Jeevan Pramaan portal in order to have their lives verified using Aadhaar.