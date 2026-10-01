New Money Rules From October 1: What changes in Banking, Tax, UPI & Savings? Check full list

October 2026 brings key financial changes in India, including LPG Aadhaar rules, SBI ATM charges, ITR deadlines, RBI policy review, NPS, UPI MDR and more.

As we enter October 1, 2026, taxpayers and common citizens are set to see a series of financial changes this month, including bank rate revisions, UPI MDR rate changes, expected RBI rate decisions and more, which could affect household finances and everyday money matters.

From SBI revised ATM withdrawals, tax filing deadlines, to RBI policy reviews, October brings all investors, taxpayers, borrowers, and savers to track the financial momentum closely with updated regulations, deadlines, and policy revisions. Here are the key financial changes in banking, taxes, savings, LPG rules, and digital payments, affecting consumers, investors, and taxpayers across India.

1. LPG Aadhaar authentication

From October 1, domestic LPG consumers are required to complete the biometric Aadhaar authentication to book refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP) with the applicable subsidy. Consumers who do not complete the authentication can still obtain LPG, but at the applicable market price and without the subsidy, subject to the conditions set by oil marketing companies (OMCs).



2. ITR deadline: CBDT extends deadline for tax audit cases

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadlines for taxpayers covered by tax audit provisions for assessment year 2026-27. The deadline for furnishing the tax audit report has been extended from September 30 to October 21, 2026, while the deadline for filing the income tax return for taxpayers covered by tax audit provisions has been extended from October 31 to November 21, 2026.

3. RBI MPC meeting

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet from October 5 to October 7, 2026, to determine whether the repo rate will change or be kept unchanged. The repo rate stood at 5.25% after the RBI's August policy review.

4. SBI ATM rules

The State Bank of India is revising the number of free monthly transactions available to salary package account holders using SBI debit cards at other banks' ATMs and Automated Deposit-cum-Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs). From October 1, 2026, free transactions at other banks' ATMs will be reduced from 10 to five per month at all centres; transactions include both financial and non-financial. However, for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts, four cash withdrawals in a month will continue to be free; after that, every transaction will attract a charge of Rs 15 plus GST.

5. Small-savings interest rates

The government is due to announce interest rates for small-savings schemes for the third quarter of 2026. The schemes include PPF, NSC, Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samriddhi Account, Kisan Vikas Patra and Post Office deposits. For the July-September quarter, the government kept all small-savings interest rates unchanged.

6. Buying property from an NRI

From October 1, 2026, resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) buying immovable property from a non-resident seller will get a simpler TDS compliance process. A separate TAN will not be required for deducting TDS in such cases.

7. NPS charges

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has revised the charges that Points of Presence (PoPs) can collect from subscribers under the National Pension System (NPS) and NPS Lite.

Under the new structure, a subscriber registering through a PoP will have to pay a one-time onboarding charge of Rs 200 for each Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) from October 1, 2026.



8. UPI MDR

A new UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework will apply to specified merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 from October 15, 2026. The charge applies within the merchant payment ecosystem and is not a separate fee that customers have to pay when making a UPI transaction. Merchant payments up to Rs 2,000 and transactions covered under the zero-MDR framework will also remain free.

9. Bulk Deposit rates

From October 1, 2026, banks, including regional rural banks, will have to disclose deposit interest rates in advance on their websites. For bulk deposits, the applicable rates must be published by 10 am on every business day, with a 10-minute grace period until 10:10 am, and the rates offered must match the schedule disclosed by the bank.