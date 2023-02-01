New Income Tax Slabs explained: Who will pay zero tax? How much tax will you pay with Rs 9 lakh salary?

New Income Tax Slabs explained: The government has also removed the highest surcharge rate from 35 percent to 25 percent. (File)

Budget 2023: The middle-class of the country is elated with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of new income tax slabs for the financial year 2023-24. The tax rebate with standard deduction has increased after several years. This means the salaried class will pay lower taxes than financial year 2022-23. The Finance Minister said the income tax rebate has been extended to people whose annual income is Rs 7 lakh. This means those with income up to Rs 7 lakh per annum will have to pay absolutely zero income tax. Earlier, this limit was Rs 5 lakh. Here's all the details about the new Income Tax regime.

The new Income Tax slab will only be applicable for those who opt for the new tax regime. This means those who use the old tax regime will have to pay taxes according to the old tax structure. The new tax scheme was brought in 2020 for those who don't invest much and don't seek deductions under 80C and other sections of the Income Tax Act. Those who seek deductions will have to continue using the old tax regimes.

"I introduced in 2020, the new personal income tax regime with 6 income slabs, starting from Rs 2.5 Lakhs. I propose to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 Lakhs," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to the new income tax rates, no income tax will be charged for those with a salary of Rs 3 lakh. 5 percent tax will be applicable on those with salaries between Rs 3-6 lakh. 10 percent will be implemented on those with salaries between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh. 15 percent for those between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, 20 percent on those between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh and 30 percent on those with salaries more than 30 percent.

The government has also removed the highest surcharge rate from 35 percent to 25 percent.

Income Tax calculations: Those with an annual salary of Rs 9 lakh will pay Rs 45000 as taxes. Those with a salary of Rs 15 lakh will pay Rs 1.87 lakh as the tax.

"The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs - nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs - 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20% and above 15 Lakhs - 30%, " said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Those whose salary is upto Rs 7 lakh will have to pay zero taxes after standard deduction and other deductions.

Under the old tax system, any one with annual income upto Rs 2.5 lakh is completely exempt from income tax. There is five percent tax for income upto Rs 2.5 and five lakh. People can also save Rs 1.5 lakh by way of investments. Salaried people also get Rs 50,000 as standard deduction. However, the government also gives an exemption of Rs 12500. Which means you pay zero tax till you earn Rs 5 lakh.



Old vs older tax regime

Here is the old tax structure: Upto Rs 2 lakh: Nil in both tax rates.Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh: 5 percent in both.

Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 7.5 lakhs: 20 percent in old, 10 percent in new.

Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh: 20 percent in old and 15 percent in new.

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh: 30 percent in old and 20 percent in new.

Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh: 30 percent in old and 25 percent in new.

Rs 15 lakh and above: 30 percent in both regimes.

Under both the older tax slabs, those with salaries below Rs 5 lakh per annum effectively paid zero taxes.

The new tax rates are applicable for those who opt for the new regime. If you opt for the new tax regime, you won't be able to ask for tax rebate over long-term investments like LIC, SIPs, FDs etc.