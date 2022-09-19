New Income Tax guidelines: How revision in Income Tax Act can benefit you

The Income Tax department has relaxed several norms to make them more lenient for taxpayers. Taxpayers are the ones who contribute heavily, aiding government efforts to stimulate the economy. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently released revised guidelines for compounding of some offences under the Income Tax Act, 1961, which will ease business operations and lessen the severity of punishment for offenders. The new guidelines cover a variety of offences covered by the Act's prosecution provisions.

The CBDT has decriminalised offences punishable under Section 276 of the Act by making them compoundable, which is one of the major changes to the guidelines.

If a law is made compoundable, anyone who violates it may do so while avoiding jail time by paying a fine. Previously, Section 276 of the Income Tax Act provided for the harsh imprisonment of a taxpayer for a term of up to two years.

“The scope of eligibility for compounding of cases has been relaxed whereby the case of an applicant who has been convicted with imprisonment for less than 2 years being previously non-compoundable, has now been made compoundable. The discretion available with the competent authority has also been suitably restricted,? the I-T Department said in a statement.

Prosecution proceedings may be started under Section 276 if the taxpayer fraudulently removes, conceals, transfers, or delivers any property or any interest therein to any person with the intent to prevent the property or interest from being attached for the recovery of tax.

Compounding allows the individual to avoid prosecution by accepting their offence and pay specified charges.

The time limit for acceptance of compounding applications has been relaxed from the earlier limit of 24 months to 36 months from the date of filing of the complaint, according to the revised guidelines dated September 16.

It said that specific upper limits have also been introduced for the compounding fee covering defaults across several provisions of the Act.