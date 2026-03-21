New Income Tax 2026: New tax regime implemented from April 1, check deductions, exemptions

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PERSONAL FINANCE
The Government of India has notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026, by publishing them in the Official Gazette days before the new financial year starting April 1. The new notification signifies a crucial step towards implementing the Income-tax Act, 2025, into effect.
The Government of India has notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026, by publishing them in the Official Gazette days before the new financial year starting April 1. The new notification signifies a crucial step towards implementing the Income-tax Act, 2025, into effect, replacing the long-standing taxation framework under the previous law.
“Salaried employees opting for the new tax regime from April 1, 2026, gain a higher basic exemption limit but forgo most deductions like HRA, 80C, and 80D (available only in old regime). However, simplified perquisite valuation for non-cash benefits like rent-free accommodation and employer vehicles is available,” Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax.
Car owned by employee but used only for official and personal purpose, for:
Engine capacity up to 1.6 litres: Actual expenditure incurred by the employer not including Rs 5,000 per month (additionally Rs 3,000 per month if a chauffeur is provided)
Engine capacity beyond 1.6 litres: Actual expenditure incurred by the employer not including Rs 7,000 per month (additionally Rs 3,000 per month if a chauffeur is provided)