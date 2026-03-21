New Income Tax 2026: New tax regime implemented from April 1, check deductions, exemptions

The Government of India has notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026, by publishing them in the Official Gazette days before the new financial year starting April 1. The new notification signifies a crucial step towards implementing the Income-tax Act, 2025, into effect.

The Government of India has notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026

The Government of India has notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026, by publishing them in the Official Gazette days before the new financial year starting April 1. The new notification signifies a crucial step towards implementing the Income-tax Act, 2025, into effect, replacing the long-standing taxation framework under the previous law.

“Salaried employees opting for the new tax regime from April 1, 2026, gain a higher basic exemption limit but forgo most deductions like HRA, 80C, and 80D (available only in old regime). However, simplified perquisite valuation for non-cash benefits like rent-free accommodation and employer vehicles is available,” Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax.

Deductions, exemptions under the new tax regime

Meal vouchers worth Rs 200 per meal or below are not taxable but those which come under new tax regime. “This will equate to 4400 for one meal a day or 8800 for two meal a day basis 22 working days a month,” said SureshKumar S, Partner, Deloitte India.

Car owned by employee but used only for official and personal purpose, for:

Engine capacity up to 1.6 litres: Actual expenditure incurred by the employer not including Rs 5,000 per month (additionally Rs 3,000 per month if a chauffeur is provided)

Engine capacity beyond 1.6 litres: Actual expenditure incurred by the employer not including Rs 7,000 per month (additionally Rs 3,000 per month if a chauffeur is provided)

Gifts: Gifts on celebratory occasions or otherwise up to Rs 15,000 will not be taxed under the old and the new regime. Value of perks is NIL. “It shall be nil, if the value of such gift, voucher or token, as the case may be, is below Rs 15,000 in aggregate during the tax year.” Earlier, this was Rs 5000,” Kumar said.

Standard deduction: Salaried individuals and pensioners can directly claim a deduction of Rs 75,000 from their income, offering a direct reduction in taxable salary.

Interest in home loan: Interest paid on a home loan for a let-out or deemed let-out property is eligible to be claimed as a deduction under Section 24(b).