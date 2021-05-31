New rule for PF account holders from June 1: Do THIS or face huge financial loss

Big news for Provident Fund (PF) account holders. Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made some changes in the rules for its PF account holders, which will be applicable from June 1, 2021. Failing to adhere to the new rules will majorly affect your EPF contribution.

EPFO has given employers the responsibility to make employees' accounts Aadhaar verified. In case if the employee's EPF account is not Aadhaar verified, it may mean that employer's contribution shall not be credited into your account. So, do ensure to link your PF account with Aadhaar and also your Universal Account Number (UAN) needs to be Aadhaar verified. A notification in this regard has also been released by EPFO.

What is the new rule about?

EPFO has taken a new decision under Section 142 of the Social Security Code 2020. The EPFO has instructed the Employer (Company) that from June 1, if PF account is not linked to Aadhaar or UAN is not Aadhaar verified, then its ECR (Electronic Challan cum Return) will not be filed. This means, though employees can see their own PF account contribution, they will not be able to get the employer's share.

EPFO has issued a notification for all the Employers where it has been mentioned that from June 1, 2021, if a member's PF account is not linked with Aadhaar, then ECR will not be allowed to be filed.

Also, if the accounts of PF account holders are not linked with Aadhaar, then they will not be able to use the services of EPFO.

Steps to link EPF with Aadhaar

Step 1: Visit the official EPFO website - www.epfindia.gov.in and log in.

Step 2: Click on Online Services - e-KYC Portal - link UAN Aadhar.

Step 3: Upload your UAN number and mobile number registered with UAN account.

Step 4: You will get an OTP number on your mobile number. Enter the OTP number in the OTP box, enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number and submit the form. Then click on the Proposed to OTP verification option.

Step 5: Generate OTP on the mobile number or mail linked with your Aadhaar to verify your Aadhaar details. After verification, your Aadhaar will be linked to your PF account.