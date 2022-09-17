New credit, debit card safety rule from October 1: Here’s how to get your cards 'tokenised'

File Photo | Representational

The new tokenisation rule for credit and debit cards will be enforced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from October 1. Reacting to complaints of card misuse, the apex bank will bring in the card-on-file tokenisation norms to secure online transactions where card details are saved on merchant websites for future payments. The RBI had earlier extended the card tokenisation deadline till September 30, 2022.

What does tokenising your card mean?

In simple words, tokenisation replaces the credit card details like 16-digit number, cardholder’s name, expiry date and codes saved for future payments with a “token”. In future, instead of credit or debit card details, these tokens will be used by merchant websites for transactions.

This will secure the sensitive card details of customers which will not run the risk of customer exposure in case a merchant website is hacked. This will help curb such cases of cyber fraud which have recently been on the rise. Once the tokenisation norm is enforced, customer data will cease to remain with merchant websites and will only be stored with the banks. Another benefit is that customers will not have to feed their entire card details every time they transact, making the process of online payments hassle free.

The service is free of cost and customers will not be required to pay any charges for it.

How to tokenise your cards?

Once the new rule is brought into effect, customers will need to get their cards tokenised via the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the merchant website/ app where you have to pay bills, shop or order food. Initiate a transaction.

Step 2: Select the Credit or Debit Card on the check-out page and enter CVV details

Step 3: You will see an option to "Secure your Card" or "Save Card as per RBI guidelines". Tick mark the check box.

Step 4: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the same.

Step 5: Tokenisation process for the particular card is complete and customer details are now secured.

After tokenisation, customers will be able to identify their card details on merchant apps or websites with the credit or debit card’s last 4 digits. Customers will be provided with a portal by banks to view or manage tokenised cards.

(With inputs from IANS)