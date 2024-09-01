New credit card rules to be effective from today; here's what will change

Twitter
Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

For just Rs 1 more, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio offering more benefits than this VI plan, it costs Rs...

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root scripts history, breaks Alastair Cook's record to become....

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 1; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 39 from today; check new rates in your city

Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

8 simple tips to improve gut health

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Before Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on this superstar; she was his heroine in just one film

'He is very...': Kangana Ranaut recalls Koffee With Karan episode, says Karan Johar will play this role in her biopic

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Personal Finance

New credit card rules to be effective from today; here's what will change

From today (September 1) several significant updates will be introduced by banks that could affect your credit card rewards, payment deadlines, and minimum balances.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

New credit card rules to be effective from today; here's what will change
As the new month begins, some key financial changes will take place potentially affecting consumers' finances. From today (September 1) several significant updates will be introduced by banks that could affect your credit card rewards, payment deadlines, and minimum balances. 

Here are the new credit card rules to be effective from today:

RuPay Credit cards will now earn more reward points

From September 1, those using RuPay credit cards can look forward to an enhanced reward point system. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) ensures those holding RuPay credit cards will receive a reward on UPI transactions similar to users of other payment service providers. This significant change addresses the previous disadvantage RuPay cardholders faced in earning rewards.

HDFC Bank reward point caps

Starting from September 1, HDFC Bank will limit the reward points earned from utility and telecom transactions to 2,000 points per month. Notably, school payments channeled through third-party apps such as CRED, CheQ, and MobiKwik will no longer be eligible for reward points. However, any direct payments towards educational institutions, whether through their official websites or POS machines, will continue to be eligible for point accumulation. This policy applies to all HDFC credit cards, including co-branded and high-end cards like the ones associated with Swiggy and Tata Neu.

IDFC First Bank adjusts payment terms

Starting today, IDFC First Bank has decided to change its credit card payment rules. The timeline for customers to pay their bills will now be 15 days post the statement generation date instead of 18 days, narrowing the payment window. Also, the bank is planning to cut down the minimum amount due (MAD) from 5% to a mere 2% of the main amount. However, it's advisable for cardholders to pay more than the minimum amount to avoid high-interest charges in the future.

'Virus has reemerged..' Experts warn India to be prepared for another COVID outbreak, this variant is...

Maserati GranTurismo launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

US Presidential Elections 2024: Good news for Kamala Harris as poll shows her leading over Donald Trump with margin of..

Om Raut trolled for calling Prabhas 'flop-proof' star, saying Adipurush did well at box office: 'He doesn't want to...'

Andhra College horror: Krishna SP reveals 'no hidden camera in washroom, accused��’s laptops seized' as protest continue

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

