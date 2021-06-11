New ATM rule changes every bank customer needs to know - Details here

Headlines

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s goofy vacay photos from Bali challenge you to ‘spot the monkey’ — Take a look

This cricketer is set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saurav Ganguly in this elite list

This superstar had most expensive celebrity wedding, not Aishwarya, Anushka, Priyanka, Deepika, Nayanthara, Samantha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s goofy vacay photos from Bali challenge you to ‘spot the monkey’ — Take a look

This cricketer is set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saurav Ganguly in this elite list

This superstar had most expensive celebrity wedding, not Aishwarya, Anushka, Priyanka, Deepika, Nayanthara, Samantha

7 spices that control cholesterol

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

10 Ways to prevent and cure conjunctivitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

India vs Pakistan Match On October 15th Is Cancelled? Know What Officials Says | ODI World Cup 2023

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

New ATM rule changes every bank customer needs to know - Details here

The new changes related to ATM withdrawals will be effective from August 2021 onwards.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2021, 03:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several new ATM rules have introduced and these might put a little more burden on the pockets of the customer. Bank customers and debit card users, who rely on ATM withdrawal, are required to calculate the number of times they are withdrawing money as they will have to pay more. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased ATM withdrawal-related charges. The new changes will be effective from August 2021 onwards.

The RBI had constituted a committee in June 2019 under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive, Indian Banks’ Association, to review the entire gamut of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) charges and fees with a particular focus on interchange structure for ATM transactions.

Know the major rule changes related to ATM withdrawals:

1) With effect from August 1, 2021, banks are allowed to increase interchange fee per transaction from Rs 15 to Rs 17 for financial transactions and from Rs 5 to Rs 6 for non-financial transactions in all centres, RBI circular said. ATMs are deployed by banks for serving their own customers and also provide services to other banks' customers as acquirers where they earn interchange income.

2) RBI has also allowed the banks to hike the fee charged on cash withdrawal beyond the permitted free ATM transaction limit from Rs 20 to Rs 21 per transaction, with effect from January 1, 2022.

3) Customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs.

4) Customers are also eligible for free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) from other bank ATMs viz. three transactions in metro centres and five transactions in non-metro centres. Beyond the free transactions, the ceiling/cap on customer charges is Rs 20 per transaction.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘This is pointless…’: Opposition leader Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur violence

World’s richest family, not Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani's, Adanis, Musks, Gates, British Royals

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE