National Pension System (NPS): Smart solution to beat inflation and ensure retirement security

NPS Scheme: As inflation continues to rise, the cost of living is becoming increasingly expensive. The prices of essential commodities such as petrol, diesel, and vegetables are skyrocketing, leaving many people struggling to manage their household budgets. In such challenging times, it is natural to worry about the future, especially life after retirement. Fortunately, there are several solutions available that can help beat inflation and potentially make you a millionaire in a few years.

One such solution is the National Pension System (NPS), a government retirement scheme launched by the Central Government on January 01, 2004, initially for government employees and later opened to those working in the private sector. By investing in NPS, you not only benefit from tax exemptions, but you can also create a retirement corpus and a source of fixed income every month.

To join NPS, any citizen of India above 18 years of age can open either a Tier 1 or Tier 2 account, with a minimum initial investment of Rs 500. The objective of NPS is to accumulate funds for retirement, with pension fund managers investing in instruments like equity, corporate bonds, and government securities. NPS offers decent returns that are currently higher than the inflation rate, making it an attractive option for retirement planning.

If you are 30 years old now and plan to retire at 60, investing Rs 5,000 in NPS every month could potentially help you build a corpus of over Rs 1 crore by the time you retire. Based on this calculation, the estimated return on investment is 10 per cent, with a net pension wealth at maturity of Rs 1.11 crores, of which Rs 93.9 lakh is invested interest. With an annuity purchase of 50 per cent and an estimated annuity rate of 6 per cent, you could receive a monthly pension of Rs 27,996 at the age of 60.

It is important to note that these figures are approximate and subject to change based on various factors. However, the NPS remains a sound long-term investment option for retirement planning, given its potential to beat inflation and provide financial security in old age.

