Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

National Pension Scheme: Know why central govt employees are protesting? How NPS is different from OPS?

In accordance with the prior scheme, employees were given a pension that was equal to 50% of their final paycheck.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

National Pension Scheme: Know why central govt employees are protesting? How NPS is different from OPS?
National Pension Scheme: Know why central govt employees are protesting? How NPS is different from OPS?
Bhagwat Karad, a minister of state for finance, stated that there was no suggestion for the Old Pension System to be reinstated, on Monday. Assam, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh have all appointed committees to investigate OPS, and numerous states have started a campaign for the reinstatement of the pension scheme. 
 
In accordance with the prior scheme, employees were given a pension that was equal to 50% of their final paycheck. Additionally, they gain from the Dearness Relief's biannual adjustment (DR). The remuneration was predetermined, and there was no salary deduction. Additionally, the OPS included the General Provident Fund (GPF).
 
Only employees of the Indian government have access to GPF. It enables everyone employed by the government to contribute a portion of their salary to the GPF. 
 
 
The full sum that has accrued during the course of employment is paid to the employee at the time of retirement.
 
The National Pension System, on the other hand, is a voluntary defined contribution retirement savings programme designed to support participants in making the best decisions for their future through methodical saving throughout their working life. 
 
The NPS strives to support people in creating retirement savings habits. The new pension plan aims to provide a lasting solution to the problem of providing each Indian with adequate retirement income.
 
Individual deposits made as part of the NPS are pooled into a pension fund and invested by PFRDA-regulated professional fund managers in accordance with authorised investment guidelines in a variety of portfolios that include stocks, bonds, and government and corporate bills as well as other securities.
 
These contributions would rise and accumulate until retirement based on the returns on the investments made.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Feeling tired? Check out these 5 foods rich in iron to boost your energy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
From Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora rocked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022
Love at first slice: Check out these 5 Health benefits of watermelon
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Read these RBI rules before subscribing to bank lockers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.