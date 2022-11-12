National Pension Scheme: Invest 5000 per month to get Rs 2 lakh monthly pension

As the price of commonly used goods rises daily, your retirement funds could be devoured by inflation like a termite mound. Getting a monthly payout into your bank account to supplement your retirement funds is always more convenient. Do you worry about the costs of becoming older? Discover the solution to your concern by reading on.

The equity-linked National Pension Scheme, which is sponsored by the government, is one of the best and safest solutions for the aforementioned objectives (NPS). In order to provide stability for its citizens as they age, the government devised this pension-cumulative investment framework. With safe and regulated market-based returns, the NPS provides an alluring long-term saving channel for efficiently preparing for your retirement.

Also Read: DNA Explainer: Reason why you can’t see Rs 2000 currency notes) Equities and debt instruments are both used in the plan. You can annually save up to Rs 2 lakh in taxes by using NPS. (

You can earn Rs 1.91 crores by making a 40-year deposit of Rs 5000 per month. If you decide to invest the maturity money, you would receive a 2 lakh rupee pension each month. The aforementioned monthly pension is calculated as Rs 1.43 lakh from the return and Rs 63,768 from the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). The investor would receive a pension of Rs 63,768 per month as long as they are still alive.