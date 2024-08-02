Naresh Dhoundiyal’s view on new GST regime

Naresh Dhoundiyal, a known figure in India’s real estate world and a dedicated social worker, has shared his thoughts on the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. As the chairman of the Sri Sai Group, Mr. Naresh is optimistic about how this new tax system can help businesses and the economy.

Making Taxes Simple

Naresh Dhoundiyal believes that the new GST regime is a big step forward in making taxes simpler. Before GST, businesses had to deal with many different taxes from the central and state governments. This was often confusing and costly. Now, with the new GST regime, there is one tax system, making it easier for businesses to follow the rules.

This is a big plus for the real estate sector. Earlier, at least three to four different taxes—VAT, service tax etc. —are paid by builders. Under GST, everything gets more transparent and helps companies manage their projects better and give fair prices to customers.

Helping the Real Estate Market

Mr. Naresh sees the GST regime as a boost for the real estate market. Lower tax costs mean that developers can price properties more affordably, attracting more buyers. This can increase sales and drive growth in the sector. Mr. Naresh also points out that the clear and predictable tax structure under GST encourages more people to invest in real estate, making India a more attractive place for investors.

Additionally, GST helps eliminate the “tax on tax” problem. In the past, businesses had to pay taxes on the materials used for building, which made homes more expensive. Now, with the input tax credit under GST, builders can get back some of the tax paid on materials, reducing costs and making projects more affordable.

A Positive Change for the Economy

According to Naresh Dhoundiyal, GST is good for the economy as a whole in India. It has created a single tax system, making the way of doing business in India much easier and increasing foreign investments. This will help generate employment and act as a booster for economic development.

Mr. Naresh, however, remarks that it is the broadening of the tax base that increases government revenue; hence, infrastructure projects and social programs are being more considerably funded, contributing to economic growth.

Overall, Naresh Dhoundiyal is quite positive about the new GST regime. He believes it will bring growth and efficiency not only to the real estate sector but to the economy at large. In simplifying the tax system and encouraging investments, the regime of GST works for both consumers and businesses to the benefit of supporting India's goal of a stronger economy.

