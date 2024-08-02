Naresh Dhoundiyal’s view on new GST regime

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Naresh Dhoundiyal’s view on new GST regime

Naresh Dhoundiyal, a known figure in India’s real estate world and a dedicated social worker, has shared his thoughts on the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. As the chairman of the Sri Sai Group, Mr. Naresh is optimistic about how this new tax system can help businesses and the economy.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

Naresh Dhoundiyal’s view on new GST regime
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Making Taxes Simple

Naresh Dhoundiyal believes that the new GST regime is a big step forward in making taxes simpler. Before GST, businesses had to deal with many different taxes from the central and state governments. This was often confusing and costly. Now, with the new GST regime, there is one tax system, making it easier for businesses to follow the rules.

This is a big plus for the real estate sector. Earlier, at least three to four different taxes—VAT, service tax etc. —are paid by builders. Under GST, everything gets more transparent and helps companies manage their projects better and give fair prices to customers.

Helping the Real Estate Market

Mr. Naresh sees the GST regime as a boost for the real estate market. Lower tax costs mean that developers can price properties more affordably, attracting more buyers. This can increase sales and drive growth in the sector. Mr. Naresh also points out that the clear and predictable tax structure under GST encourages more people to invest in real estate, making India a more attractive place for investors.

Additionally, GST helps eliminate the “tax on tax” problem. In the past, businesses had to pay taxes on the materials used for building, which made homes more expensive. Now, with the input tax credit under GST, builders can get back some of the tax paid on materials, reducing costs and making projects more affordable.

A Positive Change for the Economy

According to Naresh Dhoundiyal, GST is good for the economy as a whole in India. It has created a single tax system, making the way of doing business in India much easier and increasing foreign investments. This will help generate employment and act as a booster for economic development.

Mr. Naresh, however, remarks that it is the broadening of the tax base that increases government revenue; hence, infrastructure projects and social programs are being more considerably funded, contributing to economic growth.

Overall, Naresh Dhoundiyal is quite positive about the new GST regime. He believes it will bring growth and efficiency not only to the real estate sector but to the economy at large. In simplifying the tax system and encouraging investments, the regime of GST works for both consumers and businesses to the benefit of supporting India's goal of a stronger economy.

Twitter - https://x.com/nareshdhoundiyl

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/naresh-dhoundiyal-132016318/

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Abhishek Kumar reveals he was breathless, thought of quitting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for this reason: 'I had to...'

Abhishek Kumar reveals he was breathless, thought of quitting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for this reason: 'I had to...'

6 hidden gems in Bangalore you probably don’t know about

6 hidden gems in Bangalore you probably don’t know about

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Delhi court

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Delhi court

Delhi Rau's IAS deaths: MCD seals 29 coaching centre basements after deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants

Delhi Rau's IAS deaths: MCD seals 29 coaching centre basements after deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement