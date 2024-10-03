These 3 mutual fund schemes can make you crorepati, you only need to invest Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Delhi Files The Bengal Chapter: Vivek Agnihotri divides his third instalment into two parts, will release in...

Meet Claudia Sheinbaum, first female president of Mexico, took 100 pledges in her speech

Sunny Deol walked out of this film, it turned out to be masterstroke for Akshay Kumar, broke his flop streak, earned...

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Claudia Sheinbaum, first female president of Mexico, took 100 pledges in her speech

Meet Claudia Sheinbaum, first female president of Mexico, took 100 pledges in her speech

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

Impressive educational qualifications of Tamaannah Bhatia

Impressive educational qualifications of Tamaannah Bhatia

Players to watch out for in women's T20 world cup

Players to watch out for in women's T20 world cup

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

कौन हैं Dolly Jain? जो 18 सेकंड में 325 तरह से पहनाती हैं साड़ी, सेलेब्स से लेती हैं लाखों रुपये

कौन हैं Dolly Jain? जो 18 सेकंड में 325 तरह से पहनाती हैं साड़ी, सेलेब्स से लेती हैं लाखों रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Millie Bobby Brown kisses Jake Bongiovi in adorable photos from her fairytale wedding in Italy: 'Forever and always'

Millie Bobby Brown kisses Jake Bongiovi in adorable photos from her fairytale wedding in Italy: 'Forever and always'

This actress got married at 18, then fell in love with director 12 years older than her, Hema Malini's mother..

This actress got married at 18, then fell in love with director 12 years older than her, Hema Malini's mother..

After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

These 3 mutual fund schemes can make you crorepati, you only need to invest Rs…

Investors are advised to compare their risk tolerance and investment period before making an investment

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 02:59 PM IST

These 3 mutual fund schemes can make you crorepati, you only need to invest Rs…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Three equity mutual funds have proved that wealth creation over the long term is possible, as Rs 1 lakh invested with them has grown to Rs 1 crore in three decades.

Top Performers Over 30 Years

Franklin India Prima Fund: This midcap fund was started in December 1993 and has given stupendous performance, turning an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.31 crore. This has made it to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.59% and is therefore well suited for investors who want to make big gains on their capital.

Franklin India Bluechip Fund: This large-cap fund was also launched in December 1993, and the same Rs 1 lakh investment fetched about Rs 2.13 crore with a CAGR of 19.28%. It mainly invests in large capitalisation stocks, which makes it a good pick for those investors who want steady returns and growth.

SBI Long Term Equity Fund: This fund is one of the oldest schemes in the ELSS category launched in February 1993 and has grown an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1,21,99,300, with an average annualised return of 16.68%. It is especially attractive because of the tax advantages and because the investment comes with a three-year lock-in.

These funds not only demonstrate the principle of compounding but also the need to choose the right investment tools for sustainable development. Franklin India Prima Fund has assets under management of Rs 10,108 crore as of March 31, 2024; Franklin India Bluechip Fund has assets under management of Rs 7,691 crore; and SBI Long Term Equity Fund has assets under management of Rs 21,976 crore as of the same date.

Investors are advised to compare their risk tolerance and investment period before making an investment. The minimum amount required to invest in these schemes begins at as low as Rs 500 in the case of the SIPs, which means that the schemes are available to almost everyone.

However, as they often say, ‘the past performance is not indicative of future results.’ These funds demonstrate how planning and investing can lead to a huge financial gain over time. Of course, the potential investors should do their homework or seek professional advice before making an investment decision.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to relocate to party's RS MP Ashok Mittal's residence in Delhi

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to relocate to party's RS MP Ashok Mittal's residence in Delhi

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement