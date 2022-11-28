Mutual Fund: Investment of Rs 10,000 in this Tata small-cap fund returned 8.39 lakhs to investors; check details

Tata Small Cap Fund: Mutual Fund Scheme are one of the best investment choices. Through the Systematic Investment Plan in Mutual Fund Schemes, investors have received significant returns over the past few years. We are providing you with information about an open-ended equity scheme that primarily invests investor funds in small-cap stocks today. The Tata Small Cap Fund is the name of the scheme. On November 12, 2018, this fund was established. This fund has now run for four years in the given situation. Investors have so far amassed a fund of Rs 8.39 lakh by making SIPs of Rs 10,000 into this fund. The unique feature of this fund is that it has provided an annual return of roughly 30.65 per cent.

Impressive returns over the past three years:

During the past three years, the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI Index has seen gains from the Tata Small Cap Fund of approximately 29.75 per cent. In this case, those who have invested in SIPs of Rs 10,000 over the past three years have invested a total of Rs 3.60 lakh. In such a scenario, this fund has increased by nearly 30 per cent to 5.90. On the other hand, if we consider the past four years, the original investment of Rs. 4.70 has yielded a total return of Rs. 8.39 lakh.

Tata Small Cap Fund:

The Tata Small Cap Fund has been managed by Chandraprakash Padiyar, the fund manager, since October 19, 2018. In addition, Satish Chandra Mishra serves as this fund's assistant manager. Since January 1, 2019, he has been overseeing this fund. He has 15 years of experience doing this work in a setting like this. Up till October 31, 2022, this fund will have a set under the management of Rs. 2664.24 crores. Additionally, it has a MUV for the month of Rs 2623.36 crore.

Where are investments made through the fund:

Tata Small Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme where the majority of the money from investors is put into small-cap stocks. Through this mutual fund, numerous schemes, including those in the chemical, healthcare, automobile, textiles, building materials, consumer durables, media, information technology, etc., invest money in a number of lucrative industries. It is important to note that 94.26 per cent of the funds in the Tata Small Cap Fund were invested in small-cap firms, with the remaining funds going to mid-cap stocks.