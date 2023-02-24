Mumbai: Buffalo milk price to hike by Rs 5 per litre from this date, check new rates

Headlines

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested over match fixing accusations

Lyon players given harsh on-field reprimand by the club's ultras following their humbling defeat against PSG

Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm teams up with Alia Bhatt’s brand; whopping deal is worth…

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says this superstar from current generation can play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh

'To my fellow teammates...': Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt message after exclusion from India's World Cup squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested over match fixing accusations

Lyon players given harsh on-field reprimand by the club's ultras following their humbling defeat against PSG

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

8 popular temples of Lord Krishna in India

Hidden gems: 10 Lesser-known monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says this superstar from current generation can play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Mumbai: Buffalo milk price to hike by Rs 5 per litre from this date, check new rates

Mumbai news: This is the second steep hike after September 2022. Back then, buffalo milk price was hiked from Rs 75 a litre to Rs 80 per litre.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Buffalo milk rate in Mumbai: People in Mumbai will now have to shell out more money to buy buffalo milk from March 1. The Mumbai Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has announced a sharp price hike of Rs 5 per litre of buffalo milk in the city, an official said on Friday, IANS reported.

After the price hike, a litre of buffalo milk will cost Rs 85 per litre instead of Rs 80 per litre earlier. MMPA President CK Singh said that the new price of buffalo milk will remain in force till August 31.Singh said that the unanimous decision was taken at the MMPA general body meeting late on Thursday.

Presently, the milk is sold by over 3,000 retailers in the city. This is the second steep hike after September 2022. Back then, buffalo milk price was hiked from Rs 75 a litre to Rs 80 per litre. 

All the members felt that since the price of milch animals as well their food items like dana, tuvar, chuni, chana-chuni etc. have gone up by 15-25 per cent, besides steep hike in the rates of grass, hay, pinda etc., the rate of milk should also be increased.

Mumbai consumes over 50 lakh litres of buffalo milk daily, of which more than seven lakh is supplied by the MMPA through its chain of dairies and neighbourhood retailers, through their farms spread in and around the country`s commercial capital.

In February 2023, all the major cow milk producers` associations in Maharashtra, along with other major branded producers, hiked the prices of cow milk by at least Rs 2 per litre.

READ | RBI imposes Rs 5,000 withdrawal limit on this bank from 6 months

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' remark amounts to 'hate speech': Eminent citizens write to CJI

Asia Cup 2023: Venue for Super 4 matches likely to be shifted from Colombo, check details

Inside Pakistan’s most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Happy Teachers' Day 2023: 20 best wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your teachers today

'Will BJP rename Bharat if...': Arvind Kejriwal reacts to reports of proposal to rename India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE