Mumbai: Buffalo milk price to hike by Rs 5 per litre from this date, check new rates

Mumbai news: This is the second steep hike after September 2022. Back then, buffalo milk price was hiked from Rs 75 a litre to Rs 80 per litre.

Buffalo milk rate in Mumbai: People in Mumbai will now have to shell out more money to buy buffalo milk from March 1. The Mumbai Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has announced a sharp price hike of Rs 5 per litre of buffalo milk in the city, an official said on Friday, IANS reported.

After the price hike, a litre of buffalo milk will cost Rs 85 per litre instead of Rs 80 per litre earlier. MMPA President CK Singh said that the new price of buffalo milk will remain in force till August 31.Singh said that the unanimous decision was taken at the MMPA general body meeting late on Thursday.

Presently, the milk is sold by over 3,000 retailers in the city. This is the second steep hike after September 2022. Back then, buffalo milk price was hiked from Rs 75 a litre to Rs 80 per litre.

All the members felt that since the price of milch animals as well their food items like dana, tuvar, chuni, chana-chuni etc. have gone up by 15-25 per cent, besides steep hike in the rates of grass, hay, pinda etc., the rate of milk should also be increased.

Mumbai consumes over 50 lakh litres of buffalo milk daily, of which more than seven lakh is supplied by the MMPA through its chain of dairies and neighbourhood retailers, through their farms spread in and around the country`s commercial capital.

In February 2023, all the major cow milk producers` associations in Maharashtra, along with other major branded producers, hiked the prices of cow milk by at least Rs 2 per litre.

READ | RBI imposes Rs 5,000 withdrawal limit on this bank from 6 months