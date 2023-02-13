Multibagger: This Ratan Tata share gave Rs 120,000,000 to those who invested paltry sum; Hint: Famous company

Tata Group: Multibagger news: In 2009, on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the price of the share had dropped to Rs 38.20. (Representational)

Ratan Tata's Tata Group is one of the most respected business conglomerates in the world. The company is known for its business efficiency and ethics and its philanthropy. The Tata Group also turns out to be a winner on the stock market. Various companies of the Tata Group perform exceedingly well on the stock market. A word of caution: This isn't investment advice; please invest after due diligence and after consulting with experts. Today, we are going to talk about a stock of one of Ratan Tata's companies that has made investors crorepatis with paltry investments.

The name of the share is the Titan Company. Everyone remembers the famous Titan Jingle. The Titan Watch company has been around for generations and is a trusted watch brand. It sells couple watches, marriage watches and watches for executives. For millennials, it has the Fast Track brand. The company is literally a household name. So it isn't much a surprise that Titan shares are performing well on the stock market.

Over the last few months,Titan has been in the base-building mode. Those who remained invested in the company for over a decade have gained massively.

Just 14 years ago, the Titan share's price was Rs 40. Now, the price is Rs 2470. Those who bought these shares after 2011, can get the benefits of dividends.

However, those who invested before this are getting the benefits of bonus shares.

In 2009, on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the price of the share had dropped to Rs 38.20. Those who invested Rs 1 lakh then would have gotten 2600 shares. The company listed the stocks in 2011 at 1:1 ratio. With this calculation, the total number of stocks with the investors would have been 52000. On Feb 10, 2023, the price of the share was 2468 rupees. So those who invested Rs 1 lakh in 2009 would have earned Rs 12.35 crore.