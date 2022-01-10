Multibagger stocks: Invest Rs 1 lakh and earn Rs 79 lakh in a year, here’s how

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several stock market investors have benefited from bumper returns on multibagger stocks. Record growth was seen in some shares during this time. Today, we will tell you about one such stock which turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 79 lakh in just a single year.

How to make Rs 79 lakh from Rs 1 lakh?

The share we are talking about is called Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. Although this share is today at Rs 169 with a downfall of Rs 1.85, it was trading at mere Rs 2.13 in January 2021. This makes it clear that the share registered a growth of more than 79% during a single year.

Amid a 52-week growth, the share reached its record high of Rs 216.3 back on October 28, 2021. Since then, the share has lost some worth due to selling activity. If you would have also invested Rs 1 lakh in this share a year ago, today you would be the owner of Rs 79 lakh.

1000% return in 6 months

Even as far as 6 months ago, Flomic Global Logistics stock was trading at Rs 16.49. On this basis, the stock has given a return of 1000% to investors in just half a year. If you are planning to invest in this stock based on the returns you could get, it is a good idea to consult a market expert first.

What does the company do?

Flomic Global Logistics serves it customers around the world by providing warehousing, distribution, customs broking, cargo, consolidation, multimodal transportation and trade related solutions.