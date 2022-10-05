Multibagger stock: Shares of THIS company remain the best bet for investors, yield over 700-time returns in 21 years

Representational Image

The shares of electronic appliance manufacturer Havells India continue to yield bumper returns. If someone had invested Rs 14,000 in the company’s shares 21 years ago, he will be a millionaire today. Currently, the stock is trading at its 52-week high and is expected to remain bullish even further.

According to reports, brokerage firm Edelweiss is also bullish on Havells and it can rise 7 per cent within a month. The brokerage house has given a target of Rs 1,450 for this stock. On Tursday, Havells India stock closed at a price of Rs 1349.40.

A share of Havells stood at Rs 1.89 on March 23, 2001 and now, its price has increased by 714 times to Rs 1,349. If a person had taken 7400 shares of the company by investing Rs 14,000 rupees at a price of Rs 1.89, then today their value has become about Rs 1 crore.

In October last year, the stock of Havells India touched an all-time high of Rs 1,503, but since then, the stock has seen pressure and in March this year, the stock came down to the level of Rs 1,037. The stock has given more than 30 per cent returns since March. At the same time, market experts predict that the stock of Havells India will continue to rise.

Havells manufactures lighting equipment, LED lights, fans, electric switches and wire and cable accessories. The financial background of the company is very strong.

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4292.05 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, down 3.99 per cent from previous quarter's Rs 4470.37 crore and down 62.32 per cent from the year-ago quarter's Rs 2644.17 crore.

Looking at the company's chart of last fiver years, on 6 October 2017, the company's stock was at Rs 510.15. In the last 5 years, this stock has given a return of 164.22 per cent and in this period the stock has increased by Rs 837.75.

(Disclaimer: The article provides information about the share’s performance and is not an advice for investment. Stock market investment is subject to market risks. Please consult your advisor before investing.)