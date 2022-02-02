Multibagger Stock: Rs 1 lakh turns into Rs 7.2 crore in 20 years - Know more

While the stock market sees highs and lows every day, investments can really bring hefty returns in the long term. Long-term investors are able to turn a few hundreds or thousands of rupees into lakhs and crores over years of patience and caution is observed. Over years, some stocks can turn multi-bagger and bring bumper returns for investors.

Eicher Motors is one such stock that has given long-term investors great returns. For those who invested for 10 or 20 years in the stock and held it with patience are today filled with money. With subsidiaries like the iconic Royal Enfield motorcycles and VE vehicles, the company’s share has grown on the National Stock Exchange in leaps and bounds over the last 20 years.

Two decades ago, back on February 8 of 2002, the Eicher share was trading at a meagre Rs 3.68. Today, the Eicher motors stock stands at Rs 2,670 (February 2, 2022). This means that the value of the stock increased by nearly 72,500% (72.454.3). This means the value of investments in the time frame would have grown almost 725 times.

Now let’s take a look at what an investment 10 years ago would have brought in return. 10 years ago on February 10, 2002, the stock stood at Rs 176.99. This means that the stock’s valuation increased by more than 1400% (1408.56) in the last 10 years.

What the increase means for investments?

In the long term, an investor who invested Rs 1 lakh in Eicher Motors back in February 2002, would now be standing at a sum of almost Rs 7.25 crore. Similarly, 1 Rs 1 lakh investment around 10 years back would get the investor more than Rs 1.4 crore.

If you're interested to know about more similar stocks, here's a report on another multibagger stock that turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 25 lakh in just 3 months.