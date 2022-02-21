Multibagger stock: Bumper 6500% returns on investment in few years – Here’s how

The stock market has always remained unexpected, yet the past few weeks didn’t go quite well. Nevertheless, some stocks have given good returns in the years gone by. Aarti Industries is one of them.

If you have invested in Aarti Industries’ stock, then you must be enjoying more than 6,500 per cent returns in a time span of 10 years. Yes, you read that right!

The company is giving amazing returns to the investors who invested 10 years back. This is because the company’s stock has gone up from 14.70 on February 9, 2012, to Rs 979.80 on February 8, 2022.

Notably, an investor who invested Rs 10,000 in the company’s stock 10 years earlier, would have received over Rs 6.5 lakh in returns.

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities remained bearish on Aarti Industries. As per the brokerage company, the toluene segment remains untapped and is catered to via imports. HDFC Securities has fixed Rs 1,380 for the company’s stock.

While the company has earlier offered great returns to investors, market experts remain sceptic about future returns. This is primarily because of the company’s focus on research and development.

Based on a report by Zee News English, the firm’s net profit hiked from nearly 357 per cent year-on-year to Rs 772.49 crore for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.

Notably, the firm’s revenue from operation boosted from 101 per cent to Rs 2,636.16 crore in the third quarter of the financial year.