Multibagger penny stock: Rs 10,000 turns into Rs 25 lakh in just 3 months - Know details

While the Covid-19 pandemic created high volatility in the stock market, several investors were able to grab huge returns on multibagger penny stocks. In fact, as many as 800 penny stocks have turned multibagger in the last 18 months. These shares have seen record growth in a remarkably short span of time.

Today, we will tell you about one such stock called SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd (NSE: SELMC), which turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 25 lakh in just 3 months.

Rs 25 lakh from Rs 10,000 in 3 months

At market closing on Friday (January 21), the stock price of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd stood at Rs 87.45. Just three months ago, the stock closed on Rs 0.35 on October 27, 2021. This means an increase of nearly 24885.7%. At this rate, an investment of Rs 10,000 at the low price would today amount to Rs 24,98,571.

On January 1, 2021, the stock was trading at Rs 2.40. After reaching a low of Rs 0.35 on October 21, the stock picked up and reached Rs 42.30 on December 31, 2021. The stock began 2022 at Rs 44.40 on January 3. In Just 20 days, it has nearly doubled to Rs 87.45.

What does the company do?

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd is textile company. It manufactures and exports cotton yarn, knitted fabrics and garments. It has manufacturing units in Ludhiana (Punjab) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh). With a large export market, it also has offices in Russia and Dubai (UAE).