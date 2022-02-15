Multibagger alert: Rs 1 lakh investment turns into Rs 4.6 crore - Know stock details

The stock market investors is a tale of ups and downs. While some investors look for short term gains, the majority of investors are those that look at stocks which may be relatively less attractive but gives strong growth in the long term. Such investors can end up benefiting from bumper returns on multibagger stocks. Today, we will tell you about one such stock which turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 4.6 crore in a relatively solid investment period of 13 years.

Investment of Rs 1 lakh becomes Rs 4.6 crore

The share we are talking about is called Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (NSE: AUROPHARMA). The stock stands at Rs 691.40 on February 13, 2022. Compare this to Rs 14.98, which was the stock’s price back on February 13, 2009. This means that the multibagger stock gave a solid return of 4515.49% over the period.

While the stock today stands at a solid gain at Rs 691.40, it has gone even higher in the last year, reaching as high as Rs 1047.95 back on May 10, 2021.

What does the company do?

An Indian pharmaceutical company, Aurobindo Pharma Limited manufactures generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its products include antibiotics, anti-retrovirals, anti-allergics, gastroenterologicals, cardiovascular and central nervous system products. Headquartered in HITEC City, Hyderabad, it’s products are used in more than 125 countries around the world. The likes of AstraZeneca and Pfizer are marketing partners of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.