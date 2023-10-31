Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with India's largest commercial bank to bring special card ahead of Diwali

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail join hands with SBI Card to introduce a new Reliance SBI Card ahead of Diwali. Know its special offers and benefits.

Ahead of Diwali, SBI card and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail have collaboratively rolled out a co-branded card-- Reliance SBI Card. This new card will offer various rewards. Additionally, it is made of 100 per cent recycled plastic.

The card comes in two variants-- Reliance SBI Card and Reliance SBI Card Prime. The official statement says that special benefits and offers will be given to customers on transactions at Reliance Retail stores. From lifestyle to grocery, consumer electronics to pharma, and many more sectors will fall under the benefits of this card.

Reliance SBI Card rewards:

The annual renewal fee for Reliance SBI Card is Rs 499 plus applicable taxes.

Renewal fee waiver upon achieving the annual spending milestone of Rs 1,00,000.

1 Reward Point per Rs 100 spent on other retail purchases (except fuel, property rental, and wallet upload).

Reliance Retail voucher worth Rs 500 on payment of joining fees.

5 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent on the participating Reliance Retail Stores (except on UPI payments).

5 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent on dining and movies.

Additional discount vouchers worth Rs 3,200 of various participating Reliance Retail Stores, to be delivered within 45 days post realisation of Joining Fees.

Waiver of renewal fees on annual spends of Rs 1 Lakh in the previous year.

1% fuel surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps.

Reliance SBI Card PRIME Rewards: