Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre effective Wednesday, April 30. This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months, the company said. The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions, the Mother Dairy spokesperson said. The new prices will apply from April 30, 2025, in all areas where Mother Dairy sells its products.

The company sells around 35 lakh litres of milk every day in the Delhi-NCR region through its booths, local shops, and online platforms. In Delhi-NCR, the price of loose (bulk vended) toned milk has gone up from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre. Full cream milk in pouches will now cost Rs 69 per litre, up from Rs 68. Toned milk in pouches has been raised to Rs 57 from Rs 56, and double-toned milk will now cost Rs 51, compared to the earlier Rs 49. Cow milk has also become costlier, rising from Rs 57 to Rs 59 per litre. check the full list below:

