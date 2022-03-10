7th Pay Commission: Government employees likely to get DA hike on Holi

7th Pay Commission: The Central government can give its employees a Holi gift this year by increasing their Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3%. In the cabinet meeting to be held on March 16, the decision on increasing DA for employees can be taken.

If an agreement is reached then the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees can be increased from the present 31% to 34%. This decision of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government will benefit more than 50 lakh government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners.

According to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the government calculates DA on the basic salary. Today, on March 10, after the election results of 5 states, the model code of conduct will also be removed. After this the government can take a decision on DA.

Present DA is 31%

Increase of 3% will increase the salary of employees up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 and a minimum of Rs 6480.

Data of AICPI (All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) says DA has reached 34.04% as of December 2021.

If the basic salary of an employee is Rs 18,000 per month, then the new DA at 34% will be Rs 6120 per month.

At present, Rs 5580 is being available on DA being 31%.

When was DA started?

Dearness Allowance or DA is given government employees to improve their standard of fooding and living.

Every year in January and July, changes are made in the Dearness Allowance (DA) by the government.

Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees was first introduced in India in 1972 in Mumbai.

After this, the Central government started giving Dearness Allowance to all the government employees.

Last year in 2021 July and October, the DA of Central government employees was increased twice.

In July 2021, the Central government also increased the Dearness Relief for employees from 17 to 28%.