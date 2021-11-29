Mobile tariffs hiked across Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea- Check new prices here

Over the past few weeks, the mobile tariffs have been hiked across the major mobile network provider of India. Soon after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, India’s largest mobile operator Reliance Jio announced up to 21 percent hike in its prepaid tariffs from December 1.

Despite the increase in rates, Jio has kept the price of plans lower than Airtel and Vodafone Idea's which is expected to continue pricing competition in the industry. The company still has kept its lowest rate for 28 days validity plan at Rs 91 for Jiophone users which is the lowest among private telecom operators. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased the entry-level plan with 28 days validity to Rs 99.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week announced up to 25 percent hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials. Airtel and VIL have been maintaining that average revenue per user needs to go up in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 300 per month for sustaining business but they have been unable to hike tariffs due to competitive pressure.

Check out the revised prices for all three networks below-

Airtel revised prepaid tariffs under Rs 400

Rs 179 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data

Rs 265 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1GB/day Data

Rs 299 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data

Rs 359 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/day Data

Vodafone Idea revised prepaid tariffs under Rs 400

Rs 179 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2GB Data

Rs 269 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1GB/day Data

Rs 299 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data

Rs 358 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/day Data

Reliance Jio revised prepaid tariffs under Rs 400

Rs 155 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2GB Data

Rs 179 plan for 24 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1GB/day Data

Rs 239 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data

Rs 299 plan for 28 days- Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/day Data

All three of the mobile networks- Airtel, VI, and Jio- have also hiked the prices for their prepaid plans that have a longer validity. Plans with 84 days validity that offer more than 1.5 GB of data per day now cost more than Rs 600 across all three networks.