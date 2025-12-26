FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Missed refund or need revised ITR? Check steps to file rectification, revised returns and more

PERSONAL FINANCE

Missed refund or need revised ITR? Check steps to file rectification, revised returns and more

The Income Tax Department has made it easier for taxpayers to file rectification applications in certain income tax orders. Now, taxpayers can file the application online instead of going through a long and manual process.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 09:35 PM IST

The I-T dept has made it easier for taxpayers to file rectification applications
The Income Tax Department has made it easier for taxpayers to file rectification applications in certain income tax orders. Now, taxpayers can file the application online instead of going through a long and manual process. Earlier, the taxpayers had to go through the Assessing Officer (AO). They've also sent messages through SMS and emails to some people whose tax refunds are pending, saying their return is “under the risk management process” and they must submit a revised tax return by December 31. 

You can file as many revised returns as needed, as long as it's within the given deadline.  

The Income Tax Department said, “Applications for rectification against TP/DRP/Revision Orders can now be filed directly before the Respective Authority through the e-filing portal under the Services Tab-> Rectification->Request to AO seeking rectification.” 

Keep in mind: 

- If your return is already processed, you will not be able to revise it. 

- If you miss the deadline, you'll need to file an updated return and might need to pay extra tax.  

What is the new process? 

While speaking with The Economic Times, Chartered Accountant (Dr) Suresh Surana explains that this new feature in the e-filing ITR portal has been made so that taxpayers can easily file rectification applications online with the appropriate tax authority through the income-tax e-filing portal. This is a major move by the government to change the old offline or manual methods, especially in those areas where there is a clear mistake in certain assessment-related orders.  

If you spot a mistake in certain tax orders (like calculation errors or clerical mistakes), you can directly approach the authority that implemented the original order. This applies to: 

- Transfer Pricing (TP) orders 

- Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) directions 

- Revision orders (e.g., under Section 263 or 264) 

To file a revised income tax return, follow these steps: 

1. Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal (incometax.gov.in). 

2. Go to "e-File" > "Income Tax Returns" > "File Income Tax Return". 

3. Select "Revised u/s 139(5)" as the filing type. 

4. Enter the original return's acknowledgment number and filing date. 

5. Choose the correct ITR form and update the details. 

6. Submit the revised return. 

7. E-verify it using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or digital signature within 30 days, or send the signed ITR-V to the CPC in Bengaluru.  

