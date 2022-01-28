Misplaced or damaged your PAN card? Here is step-by-step guide to apply for duplicate card

PAN card or Permanent Account Number is the most essential document for all types of financial transactions. It comes with a 10 digit alphanumeric PAN number. No financial transaction can go through without the use of it.

Today, we are going to tell you a step-by-step guide about what you can do in case you lost or damaged your PAN card.

It is important to note that these steps are only of use for those people who have already been allotted a PAN number. Only those people will be able to issue a duplicate copy of the PAN card.

How to re-issue PAN card via Tax Information Network of the IT Department

Step 1: Visit - https://www.tin-nsdl.com/

Step 2: On the homepage, look for Online PAN Services.

Step 3: Once you click on it, a drop box will appear

Step 4: Choose the 'Apply for PAN Online' option

Step 5: Search for 'Reprint of PAN Card' and click on 'Here'.

Step 6: 'Request for Reprint of PAN Card' page will appear

Step 7: Fill in the required details and submit.

Step 8: Select option to generate OTP on email id or Mobile Number

Step 9: Pay a nominal fee of Rs 50

Step 10: You will now receive a message on your mobile phone. You can also download e-PAN through this message.

Step 11: The PAN card will be dispatched to your address as per the latest details available with the IT Department.

How to re-issue PAN card via Income Tax PAN website

Step 1: Visit the official website of Income Tax PAN - https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/reprint.html

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the 'Reprint of PAN Card' option

Important Note: This option is only available for people who have already been allotted a PAN number.

Step 3: A form will now appear on the screen in which you can fill in the required details.

Step 4: Pay a nominal fee of Rs 50

(Payment can be done through any credit card, debit card, net banking, etc)

Step 5: A reprinted PAN card will then be sent to the communication address available with the IT Department.