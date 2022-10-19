Microsoft fires 1000 employees, joins Apple, Snap in the list

Representational Image

Microsoft, a major player in technology, is said to have let go of up to 1,000 workers across different divisions, following companies like Flipboard and Snap in using layoffs as a means of slowing down.

Windows creator Axios said that like every other company it makes structural adjustments and evaluates business priorities. Microsoft also stated that it would keep funding its operations and hiring staff in crucial growth industries. The software juggernaut had announced in July that a modest number of positions had been cut and that it will eventually hire more people.

In order to slow down, several major tech businesses have chosen to either halt hiring or make employment cuts. During a weekly Q&A session with staff members last month, chief executive officer of social media giant Meta Mark Zuckerberg revealed the business would be cutting spending across the majority of the teams. According to Bloomberg, he declared that in order to reduce costs, the company would halt hiring and reorganise some units.

As part of its effort to cut back on hiring and spending, Apple, the maker of the iPhone, fired approximately 100 contract-based recruiters in August of this year, according to Bloomberg.

Snapchat, a multimedia platform, also made the decision to make employment cuts in the same month "in an effort to refocus the business on developing ad income."

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel stated in a message to the staff that it has become apparent that the company must cut costs in order to prevent "inflicting severe continuous losses."