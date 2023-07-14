Meet Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, who has joined Byju as...

The council will play an important role in mentoring and advising the BYJU’S team including CEO Byju Raveendran

Ed-tech giant Byju's has formed a new advisory council. Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai has become a member of advisory council along with former SBI and current BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar. According to a statement from the company, the council will provide advice and guidance to the CEO Byju Raveendran on crucial matters.

Pai welcomed the seat and called the founders of Byju’s the “most impressive entrepreneurs”.

Pai is the co-founder of the private equity fund Aarin Capital in addition to having served as the company's previous CFO and a board member. In the early years of the edtech business, he made an investment. On the other side, Kumar is currently in charge of the company at financial upstart BharatPe.

Pai said, “Among the start-up ecosystem's most impressive entrepreneurs I've worked with are Byju and Divya. They have grown into one of the biggest start-ups in India and the largest edtech company in the world since we first connected more than ten years ago. I can sense in them the desire to turn the organisation into a prosperous business and to make sure they fulfill their promise to this industry to be a category innovator and market leader."

He added that he is looking forward to assisting the business on issues like financial reporting and corporate governance.

BYJU’S has been under the scanner for some time now. Besides there is delay in FY22, the company has also attracted controversy for mis-selling courses, corporate governance issues, and more. Last week, three of its board members including GV Ravishankar of Peak XV Partners (Sequoia Capital India), Russel Dreisenstock of Prosus and Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative resigned from their positions.