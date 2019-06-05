Mediclaim policy renewal benefits include waiting period continuity

I bought health insurance for my parents five years ago. My father is now 66 years old and mother 64. I pay a premium of Rs 50,000 per annum and they are covered for Rs 4 lakh each. Is it possible to port the policy to a different provider with a lower premium without losing any of the benefits? – Rakesh Pawar

Portability option is available for health insurance of any health policy, including that of parents. You can port your policy to another company providing health coverage with similar benefits and conditions. While opting the portability benefit you will not lose the continuation benefit for time-bound exclusions or waiting periods under the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority portability definition. We suggest that you check carefully and compare the terms and conditions of the policy as per your requirement and only then port the policy. Services of the new insurance provider should be the most significant aspect to look for along with a reasonable rate.

I am 62 years old. I have a mediclaim policy of Rs 10 lakh. I want to know whether instead of renewing this policy I should opt for term insurance or health insurance. – Shashank Jare

It is advisable that you should renew your mediclaim policy to avail the renewal benefits like waiting period continuity, cumulative bonus and annual or claim free health checkups. You may choose an additional health insurance product other than traditional health insurance. For example, top-up product or senior citizen product. Term insurance is a life insurance product and cannot substitute health insurance.

Shreeraj Deshpande, principal officer and CEO (officiating), Future Generali India Insurance Pvt Ltd

