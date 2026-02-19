Market Crash today: What dragged Sensex, Nifty lower? Explained in 5 factors

The Indian stock market collapsed on Thursday as investors moved to lock in gains after recent profits, prompting a broad-based selloff in all sectors. The Sensex fell as much as 1,470 points during intraday trade before recovering minutely to close 1,236 points, or 1.48%, lower at 82,498.14.

The Nifty 50 also crashed sharply, ending 365 points, or 1.41%, down at 25,454.35 after hitting an intraday low of 25,388.75. The selloff covered mid- and small-cap stocks, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indicators declining more than 1% each.

The sharp fall in share prices corrode investor wealth by nearly Rs 8 lakh crore during the session. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell to around Rs 464 lakh crore from Rs 472 lakh crore in the previous session.

Here are 5 factors behind this

1. Profit Booking After Recent Gains

-The market had risen in the past few sessions.

-Many investors decided to sell shares to secure their profits.

-When large numbers of investors sell at the same time, stock prices fall.

-This kind of correction is common after a rally.

2. No Fresh Domestic Triggers

-Major events like the Union Budget, RBI policy decision and Q3 earnings are already over.

-These events usually give markets direction.

-Right now, there are no major new announcements to push markets higher.

-In the absence of fresh positive news, investors are cautious.

3. US Federal Reserve Uncertainty

-The US central bank is divided on whether to cut or raise interest rates.

-If US interest rates stay high or rise further, global money may move to the US.

-That could reduce foreign investment in Indian markets.

-This uncertainty makes investors nervous.

4. US-Iran Tensions

-Reports suggest the US could launch a strike on Iran.

-A potential conflict increases global uncertainty.

-Investors tend to avoid risk during geopolitical tensions.

-This leads to selling in stock markets.

5. Rising Crude Oil Prices

-Oil prices increased sharply.

-India imports most of its crude oil.

-Higher oil prices can increase inflation and company costs.

-Rising inflation may limit the RBI’s ability to cut interest rates.

-This negatively affects market sentiment.