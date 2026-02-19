Market Crash today: What dragged Sensex, Nifty lower? Explained in 5 factors

Viral video: Days after bail from Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav dances at mehndi ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, attended pre-wedding festivities of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Indian stock market collapsed on Thursday as investors moved to lock in gains after recent profits, prompting a broad-based selloff in all sectors. The Sensex fell as much as 1,470 points during intraday trade before recovering minutely to close 1,236 points, or 1.48%, lower at 82,498.14.
The Nifty 50 also crashed sharply, ending 365 points, or 1.41%, down at 25,454.35 after hitting an intraday low of 25,388.75. The selloff covered mid- and small-cap stocks, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indicators declining more than 1% each.
The selling pressure was not limited to large-cap stocks, as mid- and small-cap shares also came under heavy pressure. The BSE MidCap index fell 1.54%, while the SmallCap index declined 1.16%, suggesting broad-based weakness in the market.
The sharp fall in share prices corrode investor wealth by nearly Rs 8 lakh crore during the session. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell to around Rs 464 lakh crore from Rs 472 lakh crore in the previous session.
-The market had risen in the past few sessions.
-Many investors decided to sell shares to secure their profits.
-When large numbers of investors sell at the same time, stock prices fall.
-This kind of correction is common after a rally.
-Major events like the Union Budget, RBI policy decision and Q3 earnings are already over.
-These events usually give markets direction.
-Right now, there are no major new announcements to push markets higher.
-In the absence of fresh positive news, investors are cautious.
-The US central bank is divided on whether to cut or raise interest rates.
-If US interest rates stay high or rise further, global money may move to the US.
-That could reduce foreign investment in Indian markets.
-This uncertainty makes investors nervous.
-Reports suggest the US could launch a strike on Iran.
-A potential conflict increases global uncertainty.
-Investors tend to avoid risk during geopolitical tensions.
-This leads to selling in stock markets.
-Oil prices increased sharply.
-India imports most of its crude oil.
-Higher oil prices can increase inflation and company costs.
-Rising inflation may limit the RBI’s ability to cut interest rates.
-This negatively affects market sentiment.