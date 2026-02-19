FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Market Crash today: What dragged Sensex, Nifty lower? Explained in 5 factors

The Indian stock market collapsed on Thursday as investors moved to lock in gains after recent profits, prompting a broad-based selloff in all sectors. The Sensex fell as much as 1,470 points during intraday trade before recovering minutely to close 1,236 points, or 1.48%, lower at 82,498.14.  

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

The Indian stock market collapsed on Thursday as investors moved to lock in gains after recent profits, prompting a broad-based selloff in all sectors. The Sensex fell as much as 1,470 points during intraday trade before recovering minutely to close 1,236 points, or 1.48%, lower at 82,498.14.  

The Nifty 50 also crashed sharply, ending 365 points, or 1.41%, down at 25,454.35 after hitting an intraday low of 25,388.75. The selloff covered mid- and small-cap stocks, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indicators declining more than 1% each. 

The selling pressure was not limited to large-cap stocks, as mid- and small-cap shares also came under heavy pressure. The BSE MidCap index fell 1.54%, while the SmallCap index declined 1.16%, suggesting broad-based weakness in the market. 

The sharp fall in share prices corrode investor wealth by nearly Rs 8 lakh crore during the session. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell to around Rs 464 lakh crore from Rs 472 lakh crore in the previous session. 

Here are 5 factors behind this

1. Profit Booking After Recent Gains 

-The market had risen in the past few sessions. 

-Many investors decided to sell shares to secure their profits. 

-When large numbers of investors sell at the same time, stock prices fall. 

-This kind of correction is common after a rally. 

2. No Fresh Domestic Triggers 

-Major events like the Union Budget, RBI policy decision and Q3 earnings are already over. 

-These events usually give markets direction. 

-Right now, there are no major new announcements to push markets higher. 

-In the absence of fresh positive news, investors are cautious. 

3. US Federal Reserve Uncertainty 

-The US central bank is divided on whether to cut or raise interest rates. 

-If US interest rates stay high or rise further, global money may move to the US. 

-That could reduce foreign investment in Indian markets. 

-This uncertainty makes investors nervous. 

4. US-Iran Tensions 

-Reports suggest the US could launch a strike on Iran. 

-A potential conflict increases global uncertainty. 

-Investors tend to avoid risk during geopolitical tensions. 

-This leads to selling in stock markets. 

5. Rising Crude Oil Prices 

-Oil prices increased sharply. 

-India imports most of its crude oil. 

-Higher oil prices can increase inflation and company costs. 

-Rising inflation may limit the RBI’s ability to cut interest rates. 

-This negatively affects market sentiment.

