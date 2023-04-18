Make UPI payment without internet connectivity, here's step-by-step process

File Photo

Sending and receiving money through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has lives easier for everyone. One can easily conduct money-related transactions now through their mobiel phone.

One can also make the payment without internet connectivity under the UPI 123PAY instant payment system. If you are wondering how you can make UPI payments instantly without an internet connection, here's the complete process.

Once you enable UPI 123PAY on your phone, here are the methods you can follow to use UPI without the internet.

IVR

Using pre-defined IVR numbers (080 4516 3666, 080 4516 3581, and 6366 200 200), you can initiate a transaction.

Missed Call

Give a missed call on the phone number displayed at the merchant’s store and you can send and receive the funds. You can give a missed call on the merchant's number and you will receive a call from 08071 800 800 for authentication of the transaction. Then, enter your UPI PIN to complete the process.

Proximity sound-based technology

Call IVR number 6366 200 200 and opt for the Pay to Merchant option. After tapping your phone on the merchant's device, press # once the device radiates a special tone. Enter the amount and the UPI PIN.

Apps Functionality

You can also use a native payment app that has been developed in embedded C language.

If one is using a smartphone and there is no internet connectivity, dial the USSD code ‘*99#’ from your phone to execute transactions. Dial the code from the phone number which is linked to your bank account.