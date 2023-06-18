Mahila Samman Savings Scheme: Check interest rate, tax deduction, tax incentives and other benefits

File photo

Mahila Samman Savings Scheme allows women and girls of any age to open one-time plans in their names and receive returns that are guaranteed by the government, was introduced by the central government during the 2023–24 Budget. The scheme is a one-time savings plan with the main objective of enhancing the involvement of women in financial investments.

The Mahila Savings Scheme's interest is accrued quarterly and paid upon maturity. An easy formula for calculating interest rates is used to determine the total investment amount in this scheme. Compound interest is applied to the invested amount, similar to fixed deposit and post office time deposit programmes, guaranteeing the interest keeps growing.

Contrary to other small savings plans, the government has not yet made any tax advantages for this one official. It is therefore believed that it will be subject to standard taxation.

The CBDT announced on May 16, 2023, that there is no tax exemption available on interest earned from the scheme. If the interest earned in a financial year exceeds Rs 40,000, TDS under section 194A will apply.