Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Know about MSSC scheme, interest rate, deposit limit

FM Sitharaman has proposed Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC) for a 2-year period

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

In a step towards women empowerment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new small savings scheme for women investors in the Union Budget 2023-24. The scheme will be called Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC).

With a tenor of two years and a fixed interest rate of 7.5%, this will provide deposit options up to Rs 2 lakh in the names of women or girls with the option of partial withdrawal.

This scheme will be providing deposit facilities for women and girls, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget. Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Sitharaman said, "To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is to be launched."

Mahila Samman Savings certificates will be made available for a one-time period up to two years, or till March 2025, to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"It will offer a deposit facility upto Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for the tenure of 2 years (up to March 2025) at a fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with partial withdrawal option," she added.

(with inputs from ANI)

