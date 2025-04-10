On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti today, banks in various states will be closed on Wednesday. Customers can check the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official website for state wise list.

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti today, banks in various states will be closed on Wednesday. Bank holidays are different for states and it depends on the region, and therefore customers must know the bank's schedule before visiting any branch. Customers can check the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official website for state wise list.

Bank Holidays in April

However, the holiday will be for physical banks and though employees will not come, customers can do digital banking, transactions through UPI can be done and even mobile banking, ATMs, and internet banking will function like regular days. Due to various local and common festivals across India, many states observe various bank holidays in April, for example Mahavir Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Bohag Bihu, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Akshay Tritiya. April 1 is also observed as a mandatory bank holiday due to planning yearly accounts.

What is Mahavir Jayanti?

Mahavir Jayanti, which is also called Mahavir Janmakalyanak is an important festival of the Jain community. It is held to celebrate the birth of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar in Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 10, 2025.

These states to witness Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti

Banks will be closed in states like, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat on Mahavir Jayanti on Wednesday.