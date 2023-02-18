Mahashivratri 2023: List of Indian cities where banks will remain closed today

Mahashivratri 2023: Bank holidays significantly affects the general public. The banks typically remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday. Additionally, they are also closed during a festival or any other occasion. Mahashivratri, one of the most important Hindu festivals and is observed with tremendous zeal on February 18, 2023.So, banks will be closed on this date in many states across the nation. It is wise to check whether banks will be open or closed in your city if you have any banking-related tasks.

Mahashivratri is celebrated in almost every state of the country. However, it is specifically observed in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Consequently, banks in Lucknow, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Kanpur, Kochi, Nagpur, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on this occasion.

On the other hand, bank operations will continue as usual in several states, including Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Tripura, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, Bengal, and Meghalaya.

The bank holidays for February 2023 are as follows:

• February 19, 2023 - Sunday holiday

• February 20, 2023 - Banks will remain closed in Mizoram on State Foundation Day.

• February 21, 2023 - Banks will remain closed on the day of Losar in Sikkim.

• February 25, 2023 - Holiday on the fourth Saturday

• February 26, 2023 - Sunday holiday

Customers can access banking services through Net Banking, ATM and other mobile apps, even on bank holidays. UPI can be used to transfer money from one account to another, and credit and debit cards can also be used to conduct transactions. By using these alternatives, customers can continue to manage their finances even on days when banks are closed.

