Mahashivratri 2022 Bank Holiday: Banks will remain shut in THESE cities – Check details

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

Despite the rising trend of digital banking, many people prefer visiting the banks physically. As we begin to celebrate Mahashivrati on Tuesday, banks in many parts of the country will remain closed.

Citizens living in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram must note that banks will remain closed on Mahashivratri.

Most banks will also remain closed in the other cities of states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh.

Mahashivratri festivities will begin at 3.16 AM on Friday and continue till 1 AM on Wednesday.

Besides Mahashivratri, banks will remain closed on the following days of March 2022:

Mahashivratri - March 1

Losar - March 3

Chapchar Kut - March 4

Holika Dahan - March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day - Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day - March 19

Bihar Divas - March 22

Banks will also remain closed on the following weekends:

Sunday - March 6

Second Saturday - March 12

Sunday - March 13

Sunday - March 20

Fourth Saturday - March 26

Sunday - March 27