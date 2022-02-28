Mahashivratri 2022 Bank Holiday: Banks will remain shut in THESE cities – Check details

Despite the rising trend of digital banking, many people prefer visiting the banks physically. As we begin to celebrate Mahashivrati on Tuesday, banks in many parts of the country will remain closed.
Citizens living in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram must note that banks will remain closed on Mahashivratri.
Most banks will also remain closed in the other cities of states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh.
Mahashivratri festivities will begin at 3.16 AM on Friday and continue till 1 AM on Wednesday.
Besides Mahashivratri, banks will remain closed on the following days of March 2022:
Mahashivratri - March 1
Losar - March 3
Chapchar Kut - March 4
Holika Dahan - March 17
Holi/Holi 2nd Day - Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18
Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day - March 19
Bihar Divas - March 22
Banks will also remain closed on the following weekends:
Sunday - March 6
Second Saturday - March 12
Sunday - March 13
Sunday - March 20
Fourth Saturday - March 26
Sunday - March 27