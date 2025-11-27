LPG price to UPS deadline: Key financial changes to take effect from December 1

As November winds down, a fresh set of financial rules and regulations is set to take effect from December 1, with each likely to make a direct impact on monthly budgets, essential services, and savings. Take a look at what will change, starting December 1.

UPS Deadline ends on November 30

Under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), central government employees who want to shift from the National Pension must submit their options by November 30. The government had extended the deadline once. However, officials have indicated that the window will not reopen on or after December 1.

Pensioners required to file life certificate by November 30

For lakhs of pensioners, the date to submit the annual life certificate is November 30. Missing the action may lead to a temporary halt in pension credit. After December 1, pensioners who fail to file the certificate will have to face delays until their details are verified again.

LPG Prices to be revised

Cooking gas prices will be revised on December 1, considering the global prices and currency movements.