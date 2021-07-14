LPG price hike: Here are some cheaper alternatives to consider and save money

The rising prices of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gases) have spoiled the kitchen budget of people. On one hand, petrol and diesel prices are touching new highs every day and on the other hand, LPG prices are skyrocketing. The price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi has reached Rs 843. However, here are some alternatives by which you can get rid of expensive LPG.

Using an electric cooker, induction or electric stove which is powered by electricity is very economical as compared to LPG. At the same time, PNG (Piped Natural Gas) is also cheaper by about 60 percent than LPG. According to Deepak Sriramakrishnan, Associate Director, World Resource Institute, now electric cooking is cheaper in Delhi than LPG.

The electricity rate in Delhi is Rs 8 per unit, whereas the price of a gas cylinder is Rs 843. In such a situation, LPG of Rs 10.15 is used to boil 10 liters of water and if it is heated on an electric stove, then electricity of Rs 9.46 is consumed. On a monthly basis, you can save a lot of money. Besides, there are states where electricity is being subsidized. Cooking will cost even less there.

Significantly, on July 1, 2021, the price of an LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 140 to Rs 834. Also, in the year 2020, the government had done away with the subsidy given on LPG. Because of this, the consumers have to pay almost full price. In such a situation, there is a deep impact on the pockets of the customers.

LPG inflation has pushed for the option of PNG and consumers will be attracted to it. After the increase in the price of LPG, the price difference between LPG and PNG has widened. PNG has now become 60 percent cheaper than LPG. However, if we talk about the distribution, it is not possible at present to take PNG to more and more people.