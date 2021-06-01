LPG gas price reduced by Rs 122! Check price of LPG cylinder in your city here

In a good news, Oil Marketing Companies have reduced LPG Gas Cylinder Price by over Rs 100 today. The price of commercial LPG Cylinder, which is 19 kg, has been reduced by Rs 122 per cylinder. After the latest LPG price cut, the revised price from June 1 is Rs 1473.50 per cylinder. Earlier, LPG commercial cylinder price was Rs 1595.50 per cylinder. In May, LPG gas price was reduced by Rs 45 per cylinder.

It is to be noted that LPG Gas price varies from city to city and state to state. Here are LPG Gas Cylinder prices across India.

The LPG Gas price in Delhi now is Rs 1473.50 per cylinder, while LPG Gas cylinder price in Mumbai on June 1 is Rs 1422.50. In Kolkata, LPG Gas price is Rs 1544.50 per cylinder and in Chennai it is Rs 1603 per 19 kg cylinder.

In May, LPG cylinder price in Delhi was Rs 1595.50, while in Mumbai it was Rs 1545.00 per cylinder. LPG Gas price in Kolkata was Rs 1667.50 in May and it was selling at Rs 1725.50 last month.

However, there is no relief for LPG Domestic Gas cylinder users which means that the price for 14.2 kg cylinder will remain the same.