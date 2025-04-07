The increase in LPG cylinder price will be for both Ujwalla and general users.

LPG cylinder or cooking gas price has been raised by Rs 50 by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The new rates will be effective from April 8. The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated. The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme.

Puri said, "The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50. From 500, it will go up to 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries) and for others it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853. This is a step which we will review as we go along. We review these every 2-3 weeks." This comes just hours after a Rs 2 per litre hike on excise duty on petrol and diesel. However, the central government clarified the hike will not impact customers.

